Ranking WWE's Top 10 Best Booking Decisions in 2018

Daniel Bryan proved the doubters wrong this year, returning to the squared circle after three years on the sidelines to compete at WrestleMania 34 as Shane McMahon's tag team partner against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Somewhere along the line, though, his push became muddled in mediocrity and a high-profile feud with The Miz disappointed. There were questions surrounding his intentions to re-sign with the company but when he did, he immediately defeated The Hollywood A-Lister and entered the WWE Championship picture, engaging AJ Styles in what appeared competitive rivalry.

That is, until the five days out from Survivor Series.

After enduring a year of frustration and a losing streak in high-profile matches, Bryan snapped, delivering a low blow to Styles and captured the WWE Championship for the first time in four years.

The low blow was the culmination of a storyline that lasted throughout the year, whether intentional or not. The real frustration Bryan had to have experienced after the way in which his character was handled manifested itself in a perfectly timed heel turn.

The Yes! Movement that had defined another era of Bryan's career was dead. There was no chant, no smiling and no underdog story.

He was a changed man, his anger over the way fans had treated him upon his magical return boiling to the surface. He blamed them for the environment, repeatedly lashed out at them by using the word "fickle" to describe them and viciously attacked everyone from Styles to Mustafa Ali to R-Truth.

The Bryan heel turn freshened up a performer who has continuously changed and evolved over the course of time. Most importantly, it provided SmackDown with a new lead villain at a time when it desperately needed one.