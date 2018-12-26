WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 26

1 of 3

Wednesday night brought with it a Fatal 4-Way match pitting Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Mia Yim and Io Shirai against each other for a chance to challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

Strong performances from Yim and Shirai, a failed attempt at collusion between Belair and Evans and several near-falls dominated the action.

Shirai delivered a 619 to Belair, Evans blasted Yim with the Woman's Right and Shirai flattened Evans with her famed moonsault. Belair broke up the pin on that last attempt using her trademark braid. It was The EST of NXT that ultimately emerged victoriously, delivering her torture rack facebuster for the victory.

Result

Belair defeated Shirai, Evans and Yim

Grade

A

Analysis

For the varying degrees of experience at play here, this was a damn fine wrestling match with a surprise winner.

After Shirai made her presence felt in Baszler's rivalry with Kairi Sane, it felt like a certainty the high-flying newcomer would get her shot at dethroning The Queen of Spades. Even Yim, who has made her presence felt in her short time with the brand, felt like an obvious option.

Belair, though, is undefeated in singles competition and has impressed since day one. She has the tools to become the cornerstone of a women's division who really has not had one since the days of Asuka dominating the competition.

Charismatic, athletic and possessing the "it factor" that Vince McMahon and Co. like to tout so often, she has the potential to be a player in the company for a long, long time. That she is still raw and has not even reached her peak as an in-ring performer makes her incredibly valuable to NXT for the foreseeable future.