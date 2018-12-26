James Harden Paid for Christmas Shopping Sprees for 70 Houston Kids

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

A day before James Harden dropped 41 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder, he dropped a lot of dimes...and nickels...and quarters...and a whole heaping pile of dollars at a Target store.

According to TMZ Sports, Harden and his foundation took 70 children on a shopping spree Monday at a Target in Pearland, Texas,. It's unclear how much Harden spent on the endeavor, although TMZ reported the children received gift cards with a "couple hundred" dollars on them.

The children and their families received "Merry Christmas" shirts from Harden and his foundation, which benefits those in need.

Unfortunately, Harden did not dye his beard white and go full Santa Claus to commemorate the occasion. But the kids likely didn't care, as the NBA's reigning MVP supplied them with a ton of holiday spirit.