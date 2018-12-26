Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Racist Chants Aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly by Inter Fans

Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Racist Chants Aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly by Inter FansDecember 26, 2018
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed he asked the referee to suspend the match against Inter Milan on three separate occasions on Wednesday over the racist abuse aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly that marred the contest.
Inter won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez but much of the focus after the match was on the treatment of Koulibaly. The Senegal international was sent off for applauding, with the club suggesting he did so to the fans, not the referee:
footballitalia @footballitalia
#Napoli suggesting Koulibaly applause was towards the #FCIM fans using racist abuse rather than the referee, but the defender himself didn't seem to argue that. Liveblog https://t.co/gj7LXEARJs #InterNapoli #SerieA
Following the match, Koulibaly tweeted his reaction to the red card and the abuse (via Football Italia):
footballitalia @footballitalia
Koulibaly: "I'm disappointed by the defeat, but above all at leaving my brothers! "But I am proud of the colour of my skin. Proud to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: Man." https://t.co/gCaL6xTKEa
As shared by sportswriter ESPN FC's James Horncastle, Ancelotti said his team will walk off the pitch if the abuse happens again:
James Horncastle @JamesHorncastle
Ancelotti says Napoli asked for the game to be suspended on 3 occasions for racist chanting aimed at Koulibaly. Speaker read out 3 warnings. Ancelotti bewildered why game wasn’t interrupted. Adds next time Napoli will stop playing even if it means they forfeit the game
He added the abuse deeply affected both Koulibaly and himself:
Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli
🎙@MrAncelotti: “@kkoulibaly26 was tense and shaken by it, and that's not acceptable - not for us or Italian football" ⚽️ #InterNapoli 🇮🇹 @SerieA 💙#ForzaNapoliSempre
As noted by Football Italia, the referee completely ignored protocol regarding racist abuse in the stadium:
footballitalia @footballitalia
The protocol with racist abuse is to have a warning read out in the stadium, but if that is ignored, play should be halted. There were three warnings during #FCIM v #Napoli . Play never stopped. Liveblog https://t.co/gj7LXEARJs #InterNapoli #SerieA
Koulibaly has been a frequent target of racist abuse for fans, with Juventus sanctioned for similar offences earlier this season, per Goal's Taiye Taiwo. The defending champions had to close part of their stadium for their next home match.
Wednesday's match was a tense and controversial affair from the first whistle. Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis openly questioned the appointment of referee Paolo Mazzoleni, a man who he said has "always been bad with us," per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia).
The Partenopei ended the match with nine players, as Lorenzo Insigne was also sent off.
