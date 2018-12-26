Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Racist Chants Aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly by Inter Fans

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed he asked the referee to suspend the match against Inter Milan on three separate occasions on Wednesday over the racist abuse aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly that marred the contest.

Inter won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez but much of the focus after the match was on the treatment of Koulibaly. The Senegal international was sent off for applauding, with the club suggesting he did so to the fans, not the referee:

Following the match, Koulibaly tweeted his reaction to the red card and the abuse (via Football Italia):

As shared by sportswriter ESPN FC's James Horncastle, Ancelotti said his team will walk off the pitch if the abuse happens again:

He added the abuse deeply affected both Koulibaly and himself:

As noted by Football Italia, the referee completely ignored protocol regarding racist abuse in the stadium:

Koulibaly has been a frequent target of racist abuse for fans, with Juventus sanctioned for similar offences earlier this season, per Goal's Taiye Taiwo. The defending champions had to close part of their stadium for their next home match.

Wednesday's match was a tense and controversial affair from the first whistle. Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis openly questioned the appointment of referee Paolo Mazzoleni, a man who he said has "always been bad with us," per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia).

The Partenopei ended the match with nine players, as Lorenzo Insigne was also sent off.