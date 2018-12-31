﻿Adam Gase Reportedly Fired by Dolphins After 3 Seasons as Head Coach

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Adam Gase's tenure as head coach of the Miami Dolphins has reportedly come to an end after three seasons.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced the 40-year-old's firing after a disappointing 7-9 record in 2018.

Rumors about the Dolphins undergoing a makeover in the front office and coaching staff persisted over the last few weeks of the season.

Prior to Week 16, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Ross was considering "sweeping changes," with only general manager Chris Grier believed to be safe. Gase and executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum were said to be in the most immediate danger.

Leading into the final week of the season, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Tannenbaum was the one most likely to lose his job and, "barring some unexpected circumstance," Gase would be retained.

Instead, Miami will go in search of its sixth full-time head coach since 2005. The franchise has been mired in mediocrity since a run of five straight playoff appearances from 1997-2001.

The Dolphins have just five winning seasons and two postseason berths in the past 17 years. Gase looked like he could be the long-term answer after going 10-6 with a wild-card berth in 2016, but he's won just 13 games over the past two seasons combined.

One big problem during Gase's tenure was the quarterback position. Ryan Tannehill's development stalled after he threw for 4,208 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2015.

During his absence in 2017 because of a torn ACL, the reunion of Gase and Jay Cutler turned into a disaster.

Rather than try to see what Gase could do in 2019 with a potential new quarterback, the Dolphins will look to find a head coach and offensive system to develop a franchise signal-caller and build a roster capable of competing with the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Gase's background as an offensive-minded coach in a league that leans more on offense than ever should allow him to make a swift return to the sidelines, though he may have to rebuild his value as a coordinator before getting another shot at being a head coach.