Baker Mayfield Confirms He Stared Down Ex-Browns Coach Hue Jackson vs. Bengals

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged he intentionally stared down former head coach Hue Jackson during Cleveland's 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"I don't get why people have a problem with football being a competitive sport," Mayfield said to reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "You're supposed to play with emotion, you're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football's not meant to be a soft game. Could care less."

