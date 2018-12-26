Baker Mayfield Confirms He Stared Down Ex-Browns Coach Hue Jackson vs. Bengals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged he intentionally stared down former head coach Hue Jackson during Cleveland's 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"I don't get why people have a problem with football being a competitive sport," Mayfield said to reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "You're supposed to play with emotion, you're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football's not meant to be a soft game. Could care less."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

