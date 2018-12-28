Ranking the Top 5 'This Is Awesome' WWE Moments of 2018

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After one of the wildest years in wrestling history, it's time to look back on the most iconic moments from 2018 that left the WWE Universe saying, "This is awesome!"

From Dean Ambrose turning on his former Shield brother to Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut to Daniel Bryan returning from retirement, this has been a year filled with unforgettable moments.

As we prepare to celebrate the New Year, here are the top "awesome" moments from WWE over the last year.

Dean Ambrose Turns on Seth Rollins

On October 22, the WWE Universe was stunned when Raw opened with Roman Reigns announcing he had cancer and would have to vacate the Universal Championship. Later that same night, fans had what was left of their broken hearts ripped out by Ambrose.

The Lunatic Fringe and Seth Rollins teamed together to win the Raw Tag Team Championships just hours after Reigns' announcement, but it was the stunning attack on The Architect by Ambrose that left fans in shock.

Once again, The Shield exploded from within.

The resulting feud between Rollins and Ambrose has been excellent from a promo and in-ring perspective, but it was that fateful night in October when fans were shaken to their core by another epic heel turn.

Becky Lynch's Bloody Invasion

As WWE was preparing for Survivor Series, Becky Lynch led an invasion of Raw on November 12 that included damaging the arm of Ronda Rousey, a stiff punch from Nia Jax and a bloody departure from the arena that will live forever.

Before The Irish Lass Kicker walked away from a ring filled with battered female Raw Superstars, she smashed Rousey with a steel chair, all while covered in blood. While blood is frowned upon in WWE these days, the company couldn't hide the iconic moment.

When Lynch stood at the top of the arena and called out "Ronnie" for not being on her level, she cemented her spot in history with one of the best moments in the history of wrestling, let alone 2018.

On that night in November, she became the 2018 version of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Ronda Rousey Debut

The 2018 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia made history with its first-ever 30-woman Battle Royal, but it was the long-awaited debut of Rousey that helped get the event the mainstream publicity it deserved.

The former UFC star had been teasing a jump to WWE for years, but she finally arrived on the scene on January 28. As a result, casual sports fans were tuning into WWE programming to see what Rousey was doing during her transition to a new industry.

Since her debut, she has fought at WrestleMania 34, won the Raw Women's Championship and proved she has what it takes on the mic and in the ring.

If it wasn't for that iconic moment at the 2018 Royal Rumble, though, she wouldn't have made such a huge impact already.

Daniel Bryan Returns from Retirement

After two years away from the ring, Daniel Bryan announced on March 20 he would be returning to competitive action for the first time since retiring due to concussion-related issues.

During his time away from the squared circle, Bryan worked hard to change up his wrestling style and get himself better. With the help of numerous specialists and an unwavering commitment to returning to action, he finally achieved his dreams.

The WWE Universe had their hero back.

While Bryan has since embraced the dark side and stolen the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, having one of the most popular Superstars in wrestling history back was one of the best moments from 2018.

Braun Strowman Throws Kevin Owens Off Cage

On July 15, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens fought in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules that resulted in the latter flying through an announce table in one of the wildest moments of the year.

The match itself was solid on its own, but the sight of Strowman and Owens climbing to the top of the cage, just for The Prizefighter to take the massive bump to the table below resulted in an iconic moment the WWE Universe won't soon forget.

KO is one of the most underrated Superstars on the main roster today. Along with the popularity of Strowman and Owens' departure from the ring area on a stretcher, the two men will always be remembered for that moment.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).