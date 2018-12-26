John Cena, Lana and Chris Jericho in the Dec. 26 WWE Roundup

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

John Cena Declines Questions on Ex-Fiancee Nikki Bella

John Cena proposed to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 after defeating The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. The couple split up a year later, however, and Bella confirmed in July their relationship was over.

Cena is apparently done discussing their engagement for the time being.

Page Six's Tashara Jones and Oli Coleman reported representatives for the 16-time world champion made it clear he wouldn't take any questions regarding the topic during a recent public appearance: "When he was promoting his new Transformers movie, Bumblebee, at the Empire State Building on Thursday, interviewers were told that they weren't allowed to bring up the 11-month engagement."

Lana Surprises Father with Car for Christmas

Lana went above and beyond when it came to shopping for her father for Christmas. Fulfilling a long-term goal she had set for herself, she tweeted Tuesday she had bought him a new car.

Lana also got to celebrate her husband, Rusev, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship on SmackDown Live. WWE taped the episode Dec. 18, but it aired on Christmas Day, which also happens to be Rusev's birthday.

Tetsuya Naito Vows Revenge on Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Dominion pay-per-view in June. Naito will have an opportunity to take the belt back at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4.

Not only did Naito say he'll be the intercontinental champion once again, but he also proclaimed his battle with Jericho will be the final match of Jericho's wrestling career.

While Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi will almost certainly main event Wrestle Kingdom, the personal nature of Naito and Jericho's feud will make their clash one of the most anticipated on a loaded card.