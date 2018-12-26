Piero Ausilio Won't Rule Out Inter Milan Move for 'Important Player' Luka Modric

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

There's no reason Inter Milan "can't dream" of signing Luka Modric, according to the Serie A club's sporting director, Piero Ausilio.

He wouldn't rule out a possible move for the Real Madrid playmaker in the future after the Nerazzurri previously showed interest.

Ausilio told Sky Sport (h/t Calciomercato): "Last summer I said that we were are open to talking with Real Madrid. Modric is an important player, he has quality. Never say never in football."

Landing Modric would be a major coup for Inter since the 33-year-old is arguably at his peak, even during the winter of his career. The Croatia international was recently awarded the Ballon d'Or after helping his nation reach the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Modric has also continued to exert tremendous influence at club level. His vision and technique helped Los Blancos lift a third straight UEFA Champions League trophy in May.

Real also had Modric to thank for helping to complete another hat-trick, this one of FIFA Club World Cup wins. Modric was on the scoresheet as Real beat Al Ain 4-1 in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

He capped the most fruitful period of his career by being named Croatian Sportsman of the Year 2018, per Real's official website. It's an award Modric called a "huge honour."

His performance against Al Ain offered proof of the considerable skill Modric still has left to offer. Yet any potential suitors, Inter included, won't have warmed to hearing the player commit his future to the Spanish capital recently.

Modric used the Ballon d'Or ceremony earlier in December to say: "The club show me a lot of affection, and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid. My family enjoy it, and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

However, Modric also hinted at the element of uncertainty regarding his current contract: "I have two years left and hopefully one more."

Real president Florentino Perez has previously said Modric will only be asked to find a new club if his release fee, worth a staggering €750 million, is met. However, as long as there is a recognised end date (2020) in Modric's contract, interested parties like Inter will remain both keen and hopeful.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Until then, Real need Modric to remain the hub of possession and calming influence for a squad that's undergone major changes since last season. Record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo was sold to Juventus, and Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager. The Frenchman's replacement, Julen Lopetegui, has been replaced by Santiago Solari.

Keeping a player as consistently good as Modric means Real have some semblance of stability while the club inches closer to an inevitable and necessary refresh.