Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores but Arsenal Can't Beat Brighton on Boxing Day

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal could not get past Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, playing out a 1-1 draw with the Seagulls in the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the team's only goal.

The Gunners appeared to be in control after the early opener but Jurgen Locadia pulled his side level after 35 minutes, taking advantage of mistakes at the back. After half-time the hosts dominated, coming closest to finding a winner.

The draw moved the Gunners past Chelsea in the table, with the Blues in action later on Wednesday.

What's Next?

Arsenal visit league leaders Liverpool on Saturday, while Brighton host Everton.

