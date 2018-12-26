Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores but Arsenal Can't Beat Brighton on Boxing Day

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CL) is challenged by Brighton's Spanish defender Martin Montoya (CR) during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on December 26, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal could not get past Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, playing out a 1-1 draw with the Seagulls in the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the team's only goal.  

The Gunners appeared to be in control after the early opener but Jurgen Locadia pulled his side level after 35 minutes, taking advantage of mistakes at the back. After half-time the hosts dominated, coming closest to finding a winner.

The draw moved the Gunners past Chelsea in the table, with the Blues in action later on Wednesday.

   

What's Next?

Arsenal visit league leaders Liverpool on Saturday, while Brighton host Everton.

   

