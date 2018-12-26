Tom Brady on His Future: 'I Absolutely Believe I Will' Play in 2019 and Beyond

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady is going to retire eventually, but he doesn't plan on doing so after the 2018 season.

"I absolutely believe I will [return in 2019]," he said on Westwood One Sports, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "I know I've talked about it for a long time. I have goals to play not only next year, but beyond that. I'm going to try to do as best I possibly can."

              

