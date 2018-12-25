John Cena's Return to WWE SmackDown Live Revealed

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

John Cena is officially coming back to the ring.

The former WWE champion is set to make his 2019 debut on the first day of the year, appearing on the New Year's Day episode of SmackDown Live, per WWE.com.

This announcement came after Vince McMahon, dressed as Santa Claus, promised Cena would return to appear on both Raw and SmackDown:

The 41-year-old had originally said he would return only for live shows that would not be aired on television, per Mark Daniell of the Toronto Sun. However, it appears that he will be back for all fans to see, which could generate plenty of excitement for the upcoming events.