Finn Balor Continues Rolling and Biggest Takeaways from December 24 WWE Raw

At TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre in what could best be considered an upset. When it was announced that Balor, McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler would meet in a Triple Threat match on Christmas Eve, most assumed it would result in The Scottish Psychopath picking up the win that evaded him at the pay-per-view.

That was not the case.

Balor continued to build momentum for himself as the new year approaches, pinning Ziggler following a Coup de Grace.

The win puts Balor in a rare place: a legitimate championship contender.

Balor has floated aimlessly around the Raw brand since returning from injury in 2017, winning some, losing some but never really being presented as a genuine threat to the Universal Championship he helped introduce to the masses.

With recent wins over McIntyre and Ziggler, Balor appears to be poised for bigger and better things than what he was relegated to in 2018. Taking his consistent popularity and the overall quality of his work into consideration, that is a very welcome addition to a flagship show in need of babyface depth.