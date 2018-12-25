U.S. Striker Timothy Weah Announces He Will Be Loaned Out by Paris Saint-Germain

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

United States soccer sensation Timothy Weah announced on Christmas Day that he will be loaned out by Paris Saint-Germain.

In a post on Instagram (h/t ESPN.com), Weah wrote he and his family made the decision after consultation together, and he hopes to return to PSG in six months:

"I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter. First of all, I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my teammates for making me feel part of the family.

"These few months were great even though I did not play much, I was always grateful for the opportunities I had at the beginning of the season because it opened many doors for me this winter.

"I love you and I know you will go to the end and you will take the cup this year, God is with you all. I will miss the fans as well as the energy you bring to each game. I love you and God bless you. I hope that after these six months, I will be ready to return to the Parc des Princes and give everything to make you proud to be Parisian."

It's unclear which team Weah will go to, but The Guardian noted Scottish Premiership club Celtic is in "pole position" to sign him.

The Parisians have used Weah sparingly since the start of the 2017-18 season. The 18-year-old striker has made nine appearances, including three starts, and he scored goals in back-to-back games (Aug. 4 against AS Monaco in the French Super Cup and Aug. 12 against Caen in Ligue 1).

Weah has been playing with the United States men's national team since March and scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a friendly May 28.