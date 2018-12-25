Kevin Durant on Free Agency: 'Nobody Can Recruit Me No More'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Kevin Durant said "nobody can recruit me no more" in regards to any future free-agent visits in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on the Posted Up podcast:

When Haynes asked why that was the case, Durant offered the following response.

"I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in," he said. "...You can't give me the bells and whistles. ... I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis."

Durant, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this season, also said he wanted to see if his new team would hold people accountable and provide an environment where everyone would enjoy basketball and work on a daily basis.

It would be interesting to see if any players make strong cases to Durant. That's commonplace and something the game's best have done, including LeBron James.

James spoke about that in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN) that aired on Christmas Eve, noting he's "been trying to get guys to come play with me since, like, 2007. I've got rejected a lot. But I've also have not got rejected a lot."

Perhaps player pitches could be a factor here. They did when Durant initially joined the Warriors, as noted by Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Naturally, rumors have already started regarding Durant's future home. Frank Isola of The Athletic said the New York Knicks are "all in" for Durant, and an agent said "everyone says Knicks" when asked about KD's future destination.

However, ex-Warriors forward David West spoke on the Steinmetz and Guru show on 95.7 The Game and provided his own guess, saying he thought Durant would be back in Golden State next year.

The Knicks offer Durant a chance to be the alpha on a rebuilding team that should very likely have a high draft pick in June. The Warriors likely offer Durant the best chance to be on a championship-winning team in 2019-2020.