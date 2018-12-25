Lakers Crush Struggling Stephen Curry, Warriors Despite LeBron James Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

On a day when LeBron James left early due to an injury, the Los Angeles Lakers sent a message to the Golden State Warriors with a 127-101 victory at Oracle Arena on Christmas Day.

James was officially listed as questionable to return after straining his left groin in the third quarter, but the Lakers kept him out for the remainder of the game. The four-time NBA MVP still contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds in 21 minutes before departing.

Head coach Luke Walton was able to rally his team thanks to another strong game from Ivica Zubac. The third-year center finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Tuesday's win is the biggest of the season for the Lakers, who have struggled with an 8-9 record away from Staples Center.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 19 points. Rajon Rondo had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 10 assists in 23 minutes.

Stephen Curry struggled to find his rhythm, scoring 15 points on just 5-of-17 shooting. Kevin Durant led all Warriors starters with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

What's Next?

The Lakers will finish their two-game road trip Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors will wrap up a four-game homestand when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

