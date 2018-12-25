NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Dennis Smith Jr. and Robin Lopez

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

While it might not be the Super Bowl, Final Four or World Series, the NBA on Christmas is a sports spectacular in its own right.

It's only fitting, then, that the hoop gods would drum up a few juicy trade bites in advance of the holiday.

Let's dig in.

Mavs Gauging Dennis Smith Jr.'s Market?

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have uncovered a budding star in rookie phenom Luka Doncic. The 19-year-old is pacing all freshman in scoring (19.0 points per game) while also posting top-three rankings in both assists (4.9, second) and rebounds (6.6).

Doncic already bears the marks of a timeline accelerator for Dallas, which finished 13th in the West last season with a 24-58 record but finds itself already jostling for playoff position at 15-17.

His arrival has been a boon for almost everyone involved, save apparently for 2017's No. 9 pick, Dennis Smith Jr.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports front-office executives around the Association believe Doncic's rapid rise could put Smith on the trade block.

"The instant emergence of the Dallas rookie Luka Doncic, combined with longstanding skepticism about Smith's ability to flourish alongside Doncic in an off-the-ball capacity, has spawned the expectation among many executives that Smith will eventually be moved," Stein wrote (h/t Hoops Hype).

While Stein adds the Mavericks insist they are not shopping Smith, ESPN's Tim MacMahon hears the Mavs "are at least gauging market for their 2017 lotto pick."

Both Doncic and Smith do their best work on the ball, so moving either off it mutes their impact. And while Doncic seems to have the shooting chops to survive away from the ball (2.2 triples per game at a 36.4 percent clip), he's already the more accomplished passer, so Dallas might be hesitant to take the rock out of his hands.

While Smith dazzled in his debut—earning All-Rookie second team honors with per-game marks of 15.2 points and 5.2 assists—he has yet to display high-level efficiency. His 40.3/32.1/68.8 shooting slash underwhelms across the board, and his player efficiency rating has yet to approach the league-average mark of 15.0.

That doesn't mean the Mavs should be rushing to move Smith, but pairing him with Doncic isn't helping the bottom line. Per NBA.com, Doncic has posted a plus-4.3 net rating without Smith on the floor and only a minus-5.4 mark when he's on it.

Robin Lopez Available, Golden State a Possibility?

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With the Chicago Bulls heading deeper into their organizational rebuild, Robin Lopez has always seemed a logical trade candidate.

He's 30 years old, meaning he's not on the same timeframe as most of his teammates. He's also playing on an expiring contract, so there are no future commitments for clubs who could afford his $14.3 million salary. Not to mention, Lopez mans the same position as this summer's seventh overall pick Wendell Carter Jr., who's already emerging as a key piece of this process.

It's little surprise, then, to hear the Bulls have put Lopez on the trade block, according to Stein (h/t Hoops Hype). But, as Stein notes, Lopez's hefty salary could complicate a potential swap, making the veteran a possible candidate to be bought out.

That's where the Golden State Warriors enter the equation.

The Dubs haven't played up to their standard of dominance so far, and there are questions surrounding this squad's depth. That's especially true at the center spot, where fourth-year big man Kevon Looney and sophomore Jordan Bell are struggling to form a workable rotation.

Damian Jones is already out with a torn pectoral muscle. DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a timetable for his return from a torn Achilles. While Draymond Green can thrive as an undersized 5, Golden State has typically looked to limit his regular-season minutes there to lessen the wear and tear on his body.

If a buyout could bring Lopez into Golden State's price range, there'd be plenty to like about the possible fit. For starters, he's a California native and Stanford product, so there's obvious familiarity with the lay of the land. He's also active on the glass, a strong screener and a clever complementary passer.

Chicago can and should explore all avenues to a possible Lopez trade in an attempt to extract whatever value exists. But if the deadline comes and goes without a deal, he'd be a highly intriguing buyout option for every win-now club.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.