Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri Could Use Sports Psychologist After 'Mental Confusion'

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri could employ a sports psychologist to help his side following their 1-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Italian was not happy with his side's reaction to going behind against the Foxes and feels a psychologist might help in that regard.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, he said:

"I had a sports psychologist 15 years ago in Italy, but it was difficult, because the clubs were not ready then.

"But [now] we can talk about it—why not? The reason we lost was not our physical condition.

"On Saturday, we were very good for 55 minutes and then two minutes after the goal we were in trouble. So I think there is another reason.

"We reacted a little shocked and with mental confusion. We had to only keep playing like we did before the goal; there was time to recover."

In the first half, Chelsea dominated the possession and chances but failed to convert them, with Eden Hazard hitting the crossbar and Willian also guilty of missing an opportunity.

Jamie Vardy scored the decisive goal shortly after half-time, and despite Marcos Alonso rattling the post, the Foxes finished the match as the stronger side.

Football journalist Dan Levene and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella were unimpressed with the Blues:

The result left Chelsea 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and five behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth place.

Though the Blues were far from their best on Saturday, they should have done enough to win based on the chances forged by both sides, per FiveThirtyEight's Michael Caley:

That is where a sports psychologist could aid them in becoming more ruthless in their finishing.

Chelsea have scored 35 goals in 18 matches this season, but that's the lowest tally of the top five, and Hazard is their top scorer with eight.

A psychologist might also help them remain calm when things go wrong at the other end. The Blues have only shipped 15 goals this season, but Saturday showed they can still be vulnerable in defence when put under pressure.

The title looks beyond Chelsea this season, but they could still win the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League, and secure a top-four finish.

Any gains they can make, however marginal, could aid them in those pursuits.