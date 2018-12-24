Watch: Luka Doncic Drills 3-Point Prayer as Time Expires to Force OT vs. Blazers

4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Right Arrow Icon

The Dallas Mavericks lost 121-118 to the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime Sunday, but that didn't stop rookie Luka Doncic from adding to his blossoming legend during the course of the game.

The rookie finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and stunned the Moda Center fans with a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime at the end of regulation. Dallas had a mere 0.6 seconds remaining and faced a three-point deficit, and Doncic caught the inbounds pass in the corner and drilled a three all in one motion.

Dallas ultimately didn't have enough to counter the Damian Lillard (33 points) and CJ McCollum (22 points) backcourt and dropped its sixth straight game, but Doncic now has another memorable highlight to add to his Rookie of the Year resume.