Watch: Luka Doncic Drills 3-Point Prayer as Time Expires to Force OT vs. Blazers

Watch: Luka Doncic Drills 3-Point Prayer as Time Expires to Force OT vs. BlazersDecember 24, 2018
The Dallas Mavericks lost 121-118 to the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime Sunday, but that didn't stop rookie Luka Doncic from adding to his blossoming legend during the course of the game.
The rookie finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and stunned the Moda Center fans with a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime at the end of regulation. Dallas had a mere 0.6 seconds remaining and faced a three-point deficit, and Doncic caught the inbounds pass in the corner and drilled a three all in one motion.
Dallas ultimately didn't have enough to counter the Damian Lillard (33 points) and CJ McCollum (22 points) backcourt and dropped its sixth straight game, but Doncic now has another memorable highlight to add to his Rookie of the Year resume.
