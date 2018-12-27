6 Bold Predictions for WWE NXT in 2019

6 Bold Predictions for WWE NXT in 2019December 27, 2018
It has been a fascinating year for WWE NXT with the roster rapidly shifting. In just one year, every title has changed hands multiple times, and multiple stars have taken the next step forward.
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia featured Andrade Cien Almas, Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain with all moving up shortly after that event. The brand though has largely grown over the year with new talent from War Raiders to Matt Riddle arriving to make an impact.
The surprising constants have been clear. DIY's breakup has dominated the NXT Championship scene with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano fighting in three straight TakeOver main events during which time Ciampa stole the NXT title from Aleister Black.
The Undisputed Era continue to be the NXT's guiding force in the tag team division with Adam Cole also holding a brand new title, the NXT North American Championship. That same title also introduced perhaps the biggest new star in NXT, the current champion Ricochet.
No one truly could have predicted all that would happen over the course of 2018, and it is now time to think about what is coming next. Who will emerge? Which stars will leave and which stars will be signed to take their place? It's tough to make those predictions right now as there are so many outcomes available.
No One Will Be Brought Up from NXT Between May and December
The McMahons promised great change in the coming months with many stars debuting on the main roster from Lars Sullivan to Nikki Cross, but there are only so many stars the company can bring up without leaving Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live feeling bloated.
For this reason, it feels like these next few months will be the only time in 2018 that NXT stars make the jump. Beyond the previously announced stars, more talent should emerge especially right after WrestleMania 35.
Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir will likely arrive to work with Ronda Rousey. Ciampa, Gargano and Black all have spent enough time in NXT and would make a splash on the main roster. The Velveteen Dream is likely to also take the next step even if he still can develop in NXT.
This will leave a lot of space in NXT and not much room on the main roster. NXT will change significantly, and more call-ups would negatively affect the brands. While moving to the main roster has value, it is not quite the end goal that it once was.
It would be more likely main roster stars come down to NXT later in the year rather than the other way around such as underused guys like Tyler Breeze or Zack Ryder.
NXT UK Will Produce the Best TakeOver Event of the Year
NXT UK will showcase its first exclusive TakeOver in January with NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, and this feels like the start of an interesting conflict. NXT and NXT UK will be vying for attention, and the UK brand has already proved it has talent to spare.
Those who have been watching since the brand started airing have witnessed countless great Pete Dunne title defenses while wrestlers like Joe Coffey, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, and Dave Mastiff have taken major steps forward. This is a brand on the rise with loads of fantastic performers.
NXT TakeOver has been the gold standard for WWE Network events for years now, but it is NXT UK's turn to show off. Not only will the second brand outshine its counterpart, the best WWE event of the entire year will come from NXT UK.
It only makes sense. The brand has an overwhelming amount of stars. Just looking over the current Blackpool card is exciting, and the stories should only continue to develop and grow more volatile with time.
Bianca Belair, Mia Yim and Kacy Catanzaro Will Win the NXT Women's Championship
The NXT women's division feels like it is on the precipice of a dramatic shift. Baszler still reigns supreme, but time is running out. She's likely on her way to the main roster, which will leave room for new stars to emerge in a division that has been waiting for its moment.
If the Three Horsewomen leave, not many genuine stars are left. Kairi Sane and Io Shirai would be the brand's top performers while Candice LaRae likely will follow her husband to the main roster.
Who can take advantage of all this opportunity? Bianca Belair obviously has a major claim. While still more of a project than her booking would indicate, the undefeated Superstar has earned a shot at the NXT women's champion at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix that could be the start of a major run.
Other women that feel like they could emerge include the veteran Mia Yim and several interesting Performance Center talents such as Kacy Catanzaro and Chelsea Green. Yim is a massive talent NXT will need to rely on while Catanzaro proved in the Mae Young Classic that she's going to be ready soon.
It's exciting to think about what is next for the women's division because there's been such a narrow focus for so long. It is time to open up and embrace a new waves of female Superstars.
Ricochet Will Remain NXT North American Champion for 365 Days
The One and Only has taken NXT by storm much the same way he did the independent scene. He is a rare breed of athlete that cannot be stopped. He moves like he's been able to fly his whole life.
While he can certainly make an impact on the main roster, it feels like his place is still with NXT. The insane high-flier is adding much needed credibility to the NXT North American Championship, and he can be the highlight of every TakeOver by defeating everyone who challenges him.
While the main event scene may continue the shift, the constant will be Ricochet. He'll be standing with his title all year long and putting on great matches with old and new faces.
Imagine all the possible matches he can have at TakeOver. Names that quickly come to mind are Riddle, Keith Lee, Kassius Ohno, Dominik Dijakovic and of course more well known guys like Dream and Black. More stars will also likely come in and out as the year goes along.
If the title reign goes as well as it should, Ricochet may even be main eventing over the NXT champion before the year is out.
Undisputed Era WIll Be the NXT Tag Team Division's Constant
The Undisputed Era has been a group to watch in NXT for well over a year now as the one strong faction on the brand. They push the rest of the roster to match up to their cohesion and incredible in-ring work week after week.
It may seem foolish to assume that this much talent would spend another straight year in developmental, but NXT has become defined by their presence. They need to remain dominant for now before making the jump as they may not translate well.
Cole and Roderick Strong feel like the absolute stars especially with Strong finding his personality in UE. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are solid stars, but they may not stand out on the main roster. The stable can continue to build credibility by remaining the tag team division's dominant force.
NXT's tag team division is a disappointing mess right now. There's just not enough talent. Hanson and Rowe should return soon and likely win the championships, but their only rivals are Strong and O'Reilly. The two teams can only trade the gold for so long.
Cole should get at least one chance to challenge for the NXT Championship in 2019, and the rest of his friends can continue to make an impact before fighting one more time inside WarGames.
The NXT Champion at the End of 2019 Is Not Currently Signed
The NXT Championship has often been used to highlight the biggest names WWE has signed to the brand. Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre all won the title as a sign of their status outside of WWE as well as potential impact on the main roster.
Once most of the current main event scene in NXT head to the main roster, there will be space for new stars to emerge. If Dream doesn't head up as well, he might be the only guy left in NXT by May that has even challenged for the title.
The roster has enough talent to compensate, but it's hard to say there's anyone right now that is an outright shoe-in to carry that gold. For that reason, it only seems right to predict that someone will be signed to take that spot.
NXT is Triple H's brand. He wants it to always stand out, and he is not afraid to take risks. If he doesn't trust anyone around to carry the top title, he'll go find someone.
Some names that have come up in recent conversation that might fit the bill are any member of The Elite, Pentagon Jr., Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Brian Cage, Eli Drake or Johnny Impact. There's a variety of options, and whoever gets the spotlight will be sold as a huge star.