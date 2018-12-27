6 Bold Predictions for WWE NXT in 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It has been a fascinating year for WWE NXT with the roster rapidly shifting. In just one year, every title has changed hands multiple times, and multiple stars have taken the next step forward.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia featured Andrade Cien Almas, Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain with all moving up shortly after that event. The brand though has largely grown over the year with new talent from War Raiders to Matt Riddle arriving to make an impact.

The surprising constants have been clear. DIY's breakup has dominated the NXT Championship scene with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano fighting in three straight TakeOver main events during which time Ciampa stole the NXT title from Aleister Black.

The Undisputed Era continue to be the NXT's guiding force in the tag team division with Adam Cole also holding a brand new title, the NXT North American Championship. That same title also introduced perhaps the biggest new star in NXT, the current champion Ricochet.

No one truly could have predicted all that would happen over the course of 2018, and it is now time to think about what is coming next. Who will emerge? Which stars will leave and which stars will be signed to take their place? It's tough to make those predictions right now as there are so many outcomes available.