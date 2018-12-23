Updated Odds for Lakers vs. Warriors and Entire NBA Christmas Day Schedule

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three point basket on the bench during a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on October 12, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NBA will take center stage in the sports world on Christmas Day, and OddsShark shared the latest point spreads and over/unders from SuperBook USA for Tuesday's slate of five games.

The showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers is the marquee game, and the two-time defending champions are nine-point favorites over LeBron James and Co. The Warriors faced James in the last four NBA Finals when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning three of them.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Rockets Sign Austin Rivers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Sign Austin Rivers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hawks Upset Pistons in Detroit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hawks Upset Pistons in Detroit

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Lakers, Celtics Favorites for AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buzz: Lakers, Celtics Favorites for AD

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Joel Embiid Is Done Shooting 3s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Joel Embiid Is Done Shooting 3s

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com