LeSean McCoy: Sean McDermott 'Put Me in Place' with Benching vs. Patriots

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was benched for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, but he didn't seem to disagree with the coach's decision when asked about it after the game.

"Coach, we had a situation, and he was totally right," McCoy said of head coach Sean McDermott, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. "It was a private situation. I'm a captain and I gotta be more accountable. Simple as that. He checked me, put me in place. That was it."

McCoy didn't start the game and only finished with six carries for nine yards in the 24-12 loss.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.