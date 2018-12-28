Marcus Mariota Questionable vs. Colts, Titans Want QB Be 'At a High Level'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is listed as questionable for Sunday's must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday that Mariota was a limited participant in practice due to a stinger he suffered in Tennessee's Week 16 win over Washington, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

"(He was) limited, and we gave him some stuff to do, and he did some stuff," Vrabel said. "So we'll kind of just keep seeing where it goes, and figure out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level."

Vrabel added the Titans' coaching staff will continue to discuss whether Mariota or Blaine Gabbert will start against the Colts.

Injuries have been a dominant theme for Mariota during the 2018 season. He dealt with a nerve issue in his right elbow that forced him to miss Tennessee's Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.

Although Mariota only missed one game because of his nerve problems, the effects had an obvious impact on his performance.

After averaging 215.5 yards per game in 2017, he has thrown for 2,528 yards through 14 games for an average of 180.6 yards. He has also slipped to 26th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among qualified quarterbacks on Football Outsiders, which is down slightly from 19th a season ago.

Considering Gabbert is their backup option at quarterback, Mariota's absence is less than ideal for the Titans. But Derrick Henry is enjoying a career year and the arrival of Dion Lewis further stabilized the running game. Tennessee can also lean on a defense that's allowing 326.5 yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

The Titans-Colts winner will secure a playoff berth, either as a wild card or AFC South champions if the Houston Texans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.