Tyrone Crawford Stretchered Off After Scary Injury vs. Buccaneers

Tyrone Crawford Stretchered Off After Scary Injury vs. BuccaneersDecember 23, 2018
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford was placed on a backboard and carted off the field in the opening minutes of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George reported.
The Athletic's Saad Yousuf shared a photo from the scene:
Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126
Scene right now in Arlington, where Tyrone Crawford has been down for about 5 mins and the cart is out for Crawford. https://t.co/cnt0hw6a9i
According to reports, Crawford signaled to fans and Cowboys teammates as he left the field:
David Helman @HelmanDC
Tyrone Crawford offers up a thumbs up with each of his arms as they load him on to the medical cart. Still not 100% sure what happened, but that's an encouraging sign. #cowboyswire
Brandon George @DMN_George
They've lifted Tyrone Crawford onto a cart now. He raised both fists as teammates came over to wish him well. Head is strapped down. 4 EMS, several athletic trainers and team doctors were there to help him.
The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota reported the Cowboys were transporting Crawford to a local hospital. Machota added that "it appeared he was able to move his legs."
According to Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales, the Cowboys initially diagnosed Crawford with a neck strain pending further evaluation.
Crawford is one of Dallas' five team captains for the 2018 season. He entered Sunday with 34 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks, the latter of which ranks second on the team. USA Today's Jori Epstein further emphasized his importance to the Cowboys defense:
Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein
Cowboys starting DL Tyrone Crawford played 72.16% of defensive snaps entering this game. 630 + 67 special teams. Only DL with more: DeMarcus Lawrence. A significant loss
The Cowboys sit first in the NFC East at 8-6. They can clinch a division title by beating the Buccaneers or if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Houston Texans.
