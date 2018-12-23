Tyrone Crawford Stretchered Off After Scary Injury vs. Buccaneers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford was placed on a backboard and carted off the field in the opening minutes of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George reported.

The Athletic's Saad Yousuf shared a photo from the scene:

According to reports, Crawford signaled to fans and Cowboys teammates as he left the field:

The Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota reported the Cowboys were transporting Crawford to a local hospital. Machota added that "it appeared he was able to move his legs."

According to Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales, the Cowboys initially diagnosed Crawford with a neck strain pending further evaluation.

Crawford is one of Dallas' five team captains for the 2018 season. He entered Sunday with 34 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks, the latter of which ranks second on the team. USA Today's Jori Epstein further emphasized his importance to the Cowboys defense:

The Cowboys sit first in the NFC East at 8-6. They can clinch a division title by beating the Buccaneers or if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Houston Texans.