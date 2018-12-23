Adam Gase's Job Reportedly in Jeopardy as Dolphins Plan 'Sweeping Changes'

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Despite having an outside shot at making the playoffs, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase could find himself out of a job.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is considering "sweeping changes" that could result in Gase being among the members of the coaching staff and front office who get fired.

Even though Gase's future has yet to be determined, La Canfora noted Ross is "expected to make at least one significant change to the structure of the organization."

The Dolphins enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7-7. They are still alive in the AFC playoff race but will need a lot of things to go right in the season's final two weeks to get in.

Miami can win the AFC East by winning out and having the New England Patriots lose their final two games against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets—a tall order.

Gase has been Miami's head coach since 2016. The 40-year-old led the team to a postseason appearance with a 10-6 record in his first year but has gone 13-17 over the past two seasons.

The team ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in scoring offense (21.1 points per game) and scoring defense (26.7).