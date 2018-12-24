Fulham vs. Wolves: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fulham will attempt to climb off the foot of the Premier League table on Boxing Day when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in the day's early kick-off.

The pair each won 2-0 at home when they met in the Championship last season, but the two newly promoted sides have endured contrasting fortunes in the top flight this season.

Wolves sit comfortably in mid-table with 25 points, while Fulham have accrued just 10 so far and prop up the rest of the league.

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Fulham (23-10), Draw (12-5), Wolves (13-10)

Fulham are bidding to become only the fourth side to survive in the Premier League era, having been bottom of the table at Christmas.

Leicester City were the most recent side to accomplish that feat in the 2014-15 season, and their situation was slightly worse than the Cottagers'. That Christmas, the Foxes also had 10 points, but they were five points from safety compared to Fulham's four.

Fulham have shipped 42 goals already this season, though. Former Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy discussed their struggles:

What will provide some encouragement for them is Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United:

In the 2015-16 season, when Claudio Ranieri guided Leicester to the title, it took them until their 10th match to keep a clean sheet.

The Foxes then recorded shut-outs in half of their remaining 28 matches in that campaign. Fulham aren't likely to improve their record to that degree, but they have a template with which to work now that could form the basis of a survival push under the Italian.

Wolves—who lost to Fulham's relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in November—have only scored seven goals away from home this season.

Only Cardiff and Fulham themselves have found the net fewer times on the road, so Wednesday is a good opportunity for the hosts to build on their first clean sheet with another.

They'll need to be wary of main threat Raul Jimenez, though:

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are looking to bounce back after Liverpool brought their three-match winning streak to an end on Friday.

A win over Fulham would send them back to seventh and they could remain there, too, depending on the results later in the day.