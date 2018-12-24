Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rafael Benitez will face his former club on Wednesday when he takes his Newcastle United side to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

The Reds will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table with a win.

As for Newcastle, they will begin the day five points clear of the drop, and an unexpected result against the league leaders would help their survival push.

Date: Wednesday, December 26

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (USA)

Odds: Liverpool (17-100), Draw (7-1), Newcastle United (16-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Mohamed Salah bagged his 11th goal of the campaign before Virgil van Dijk added their second.

The Netherlands international has been mightily impressive at the other end of the pitch in his first year for the Reds, too:

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz showered the 27-year-old with praise:

Thanks in no small part to Van Dijk's efforts, Liverpool have conceded just twice at home in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have scored only 14 goals all season, so while 11 of those have come against top-half teams, it's difficult to see them breaching the Reds' defence.

They played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at home to bottom-of-the-table Fulham on Saturday, and the Chronicle's Lee Ryder added further damning context:

The Magpies' saving grace in this campaign has been their back line. They have the best defensive record in the lower half of the table with 22 goals conceded, and only seven have been shipped away from home.

Newcastle will have to keep the likes of Salah out if they are to come away with anything on Wednesday, though, so it will be a surprise if the Reds don't add another three points to their tally.