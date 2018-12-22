Paul Pogba Thanks Jose Mourinho for Helping Him Improve 'As a Person'

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has thanked former coach Jose Mourinho for the time they worked together after the Red Devils beat Cardiff City 5-1 on Saturday.

The Premier League match was the first since the Portuguese departed Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking temporary charge at the Theatre of Dreams.

Pogba spoke out after the victory and expressed his feelings on Mourinho's tenure.

According to Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, Pogba told reporters:

"I know you're waiting for something about Jose, about the result today. Obviously, we are very happy with the result. We played well, the performance of the team was great and I know you want to ask me but, 'Oh yeah with Jose...'

"With Jose, we won trophies and I want to thank him for that. Not everything worked well but things went well, we won trophies. Winning trophies makes you improve as a person as well and that's it. That's the past. I want to thank him for that.

"I'm sure all the players are now looking to the next game, the points, and we have to go back into and we want to go back to the top of the league. That's all I want to say. The performance of the team was great. We are happy the first game with the manager starts like this and the important thing now is to carry on like that. We cannot play like this and score five goals and then lose. That's it."

United were rampant as they dismantled Cardiff in a manner not seen for many years by Red Devils supporters.

Pogba was recalled to the team by Solskjaer and gave a formidable display at the heart of the midfield.

United captured the lead through Marcus Rashford in the opening stages, and Solskjaer's men did not look back as they put their foot on the gas.

Pogba was involved as Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial added further goals before the interval, giving United a 3-1 advantage at half-time.

The quality continued to flow in the second half as Pogba helped Jesse Lingard to a brace.

It was close to being the perfect performance for the visitors, who appeared more motivated than at any point in the season.

The five-goal Premier League haul is the first United have achieved since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson five seasons ago.

United legend Wayne Rooney lauded the performance on BT Sport, with Pogba seen celebrating the win with the travelling fans:

The Manchester giants have struggled to find the back of the net under Mourinho's pragmatic tactics, but it was clear to see the potential with Solskjaer calling the shots with Mike Phelan.

Phelan was Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford, and the return of the 56-year-old has helped the new caretaker boss bed in quickly.

Pogba is the key to success for United in the coming months, and if the midfielder can find his best form, Solskjaer has a chance of an unlikely top-four finish.

United now sit sixth in the division, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who lost 1-0 at home to Leicester City on Saturday.