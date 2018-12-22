Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Wayne Rooney Talk Before 5-1 Win over Cardiff City

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he turned to Wayne Rooney for advice before Manchester United's sensational 5-1 victory at Cardiff City on Saturday.

The new Red Devils interim manager was taking charge of his first game after the departure of former coach Jose Mourinho, and his side did not let him down in the Welsh capital.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the Norwegian admitted he had talked to United legend Wayne Rooney about the task ahead (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News).

Solskjaer said:

"I had Thursday, Friday with them, maybe all the texts and advice from Wazza helped us. He told us to make them enjoy football, smile and go forward and just be Manchester United and that's what I asked for them, it's been a tough week for them and for me, even though enjoyable. There's been loads of things swirling round the head but they've responded perfectly."

Stu Forster/Getty Images

United's players were clearly rejuvenated, and the Red Devils scored five in a Premier League match for the first time since the departure of iconic boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who drew his last game in charge 5-5 against West Bromwich Albion in May 2013.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead with a powerful free-kick in the third minute, and the visitors did not look back as they played a brand of football supporters have been desperate to see.

Ander Herrera scored from range with a deflected effort, and Anthony Martial slotted home after a world-class passing move to make it 3-1 shortly before half-time.

A brace from Jesse Lingard capped off a fine day for the Old Trafford giants, who played with verve and determination until the closing moments.

Rooney was present in the BT studio after the game and asked Solskjaer about the forward play of United's full-backs (h/t Duncker).

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The United caretaker boss said:

"We had a little session on patterns of play, we wanted Ashley [Young] and Luke [Shaw] pushing up. We wanted Luke supporting Anthony because he is great in one vs one and Ash cutting in more on the right hand side and it has worked well today.

"I think the easiest thing in the world to work on is your work rate because it's free and it's just attitude and it's the application of the boys. Because of the occasion they maybe make a run or two more than normal, but you've got players like Jesse and Rash up top, they do run a lot."

It was an incredible result, but tougher tests are ahead for the new regime at the Theatre of Dreams.

Paul Pogba was back in the United starting XI after being dropped for the last three league games by Mourinho, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was influential throughout.

If Solskjaer can repeat this type of display for the next six months, it will be very difficult for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to ignore his claim to become the full-time boss in Manchester.