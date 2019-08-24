Texans RB Lamar Miller Carted Off vs. Cowboys After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller was carted off on his team's opening drive of Saturday night's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a left knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2018 Pro Bowler was making his first appearance of the preseason.

Miller sat out a Week 16 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season because of an ankle injury as the Texans chased the AFC South title.

The Houston offense runs through Deshaun Watson, but Miller was an integral part of the team's success in 2018. The eighth-year veteran averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game, the second-highest total of his career.

Miller was an asset in the passing game as well with 25 receptions (for 163 yards), fourth among Texans players.

Fifth-year running back Duke Johnson Jr. will take over as Houston's No. 1 option should Miller miss time. The 25-year-old was acquired in an Aug. 9 trade with the Cleveland Browns. He averaged a career-best 5.0 yards per carry and had 47 catches for 429 yards in 2018.