Dikembe Mutombo Foundation Announces Matadi Sela Petit, 8, Died During Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Dikembe Mutombo presents the Sport For Peace and Social Justice Award of the Beyond Sport Global Awards on September 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation announced Saturday that Matadi Sela Petit, an eight-year-old boy from Congo flown to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face, died during surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"During the delicate surgery, Matadi suffered a rare and unpredictable genetic reaction to anesthesia," the foundation wrote in a statement posted on Mutombo's Instagram page. "Despite the diligent efforts of his medical caregivers, Matadi did not recover and he passed away last night."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

