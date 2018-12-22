Dikembe Mutombo Foundation Announces Matadi Sela Petit, 8, Died During Surgery

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation announced Saturday that Matadi Sela Petit, an eight-year-old boy from Congo flown to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face, died during surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"During the delicate surgery, Matadi suffered a rare and unpredictable genetic reaction to anesthesia," the foundation wrote in a statement posted on Mutombo's Instagram page. "Despite the diligent efforts of his medical caregivers, Matadi did not recover and he passed away last night."

