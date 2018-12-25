WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 25

3 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Mustafa Ali has managed to parlay one of the strongest years of any WWE Superstar into a permanent spot on the SmackDown roster, one of a few cruiserweights to do so since the return of the division in 2015.

A week ago, he scored his biggest win to date, pinning WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a tag team match that saw the bearded villain team with Andrade "Cien" Almas.

He has accomplished all of this, despite never winning the cruiserweight title during his time on 205 Live.

Tuesday night, he added another victory to his resume, defeating former NXT champion Almas in singles competition to continue his run.

Result

Ali defeated Almas

Grade

B+

Analysis

Ali continued to roll here, scoring a quality win over another of the best and most talented Superstars on the roster in Almas.

It should be interesting to see where management takes Ali. One would not assume his stint at or near the top of the card is one that will last given his size, or lack thereof, but he has all the tools to buck those preconceptions and thrive alongside the likes of Bryan and Styles.

His greatest attribute is his ability to get people to care.

He generates such sympathy through his in-match facial expressions and body language. He is a talented promo, as evidenced through the videos he posts on his personal social media. He can be the underdog the company has been looking for to replace Rey Mysterio since The Master of the 619's first departure four years ago.

As for Almas, his unexpected and inexplicable slide down the card and into irrelevance continued here.

The former NXT champion is as talented as anyone else on either brand. His matches with Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black over the last year are proof of it. To be so horribly mismanaged and underutilized as he has been in recent months is an indictment of a SmackDown writing team that has done pretty much everything else right.

Almas and manager Zelina Vega have earned a more prominent role through their work. Hopefully, the New Year brings that for them.