Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Twice in Arsenal's 3-1 Win vs. Burnley

Arsenal returned to winning ways as they beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double and a late Alex Iwobi strike.

The Gabonese forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute after fantastic play in the build-up by Mesut Ozil. And he finished a blistering counter attack to double the hosts' lead early in the second half.

Burnley responded well and Ashley Barnes pulled one back in the 63rd minute having escaped a sending off after a number of scuffles during the match.

It set up a tense finish for the home crowd, especially given the Gunners went into clash on the back of successive defeats. But Iwobi netted in stoppage time to seal the victory over the Clarets, who will now spend Christmas in the relegation zone.

What's Next?

Both sides are back in action on Boxing Day. Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor.

