Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool May 'Need 105 Points' to Win 2018-19 Premier League

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has played down the significance of Liverpool being top of the Premier League at Christmas and said the Reds could need as many as 105 points to win the title this season.

Liverpool's 2-0 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday ensured they will be top of the table on Christmas Day as they now hold a four-point lead over Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Each of the last four title winners have also been top of the pile on December 25, but Klopp said that does not have any relevance to this season as the race with City is so tight, per Glenn Price of ESPN FC:

"Somebody said the last four times, the team who was first in the table at Christmas won the league, but was it ever such a tight race? If all the other teams win tomorrow, then I think three or four teams have more than 40 points, which is really exceptional.

"If you want to do the headline 'Klopp says you need 105 points to become champion' then do it, but we don't think about it. I didn't think before, and I don't think about it after. I just try to answer in a polite way."

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues won the title last season with a record 100 points, the first side to ever reach three figures in the English top flight.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Unbeaten Liverpool are on course to better that tally, and they may need to in order to hold off City.

It is unsurprising Klopp has given little credence to being top at Christmas. In recent seasons it has been a reliable indicator as to the eventual champions, but Liverpool have been the outliers.

In the last 11 full Premier League seasons only twice has the side top at Christmas not gone on to win the title, and both times it has been Liverpool—in 2008-09 and 2013-14:

That is a trend they would love to break this season as they look to win their first league title since 1990.

It will be a huge challenge, though, as City remain favourites.

Liverpool's squad has improved dramatically under Klopp, and the opening half of their 2018-19 campaign has been remarkable.

But City's squad still looks stronger, especially with star man Kevin De Bruyne working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury.