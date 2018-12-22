Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Is Prepared to Use 'Hairdryer' at Manchester United

SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is prepared to replicate Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous "hairdryer" treatment during his time as interim manager at Manchester United.

Ferguson was renowned for his dressing-room outbursts when his players were not meeting his standards.

Solskjaer, 45, spent 11 years playing under the Scot at Old Trafford.

He said ahead of his first game in charge of United at Cardiff City on Saturday that he is prepared to emulate "the gaffer" by disciplining his side if needs be, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

"I've got a hairdryer. If I get disappointed, ask [children] Noah, Karna and Elijah—or some of the players I had at Molde. I am not afraid of laying down the law.

"When your kids disappoint you, you don't give them chocolate do you? You treat players how you treat your kids. You want the best for them. You want to guide them. You want to help them."

Solskjaer's only previous experience of managing in the Premier League was at Saturday opponents Cardiff, where he endured a difficult spell in 2014.



He has had success in Norway with Molde, though, winning league titles in 2011 and 2012 during his first spell, and finishing second in the last two campaigns.

The former striker is expected to return to his role at Molde at the end of the 2018-19 Premier League season, when United will then appoint a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is widely thought to be top of United's list of candidates, per Jason Burt and Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Mourinho was sacked earlier this week following United's worst ever start to a Premier League season and a run of six English top-flight games in which they won just once.

The atmosphere at the club had become fractious under the Portuguese, a situation that could well be reversed by the appointment of a club legend as manager.

The most effective way to lift the spirits at the club, though, is to start winning matches again.

Solskjaer has a relatively undemanding set of opening fixtures.

Saturday's visit to Cardiff is followed by home matches against Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth, and then a trip to Newcastle United.

If the Red Devils could claim 12 points from their fixtures in the festive period, not only will the mood at the club improve dramatically but United may be able to make up some ground on the top four.

The Manchester giants are currently a massive 11 points off the UEFA Champions League spots, but that gap could be cut quickly if they can string a run of wins together.