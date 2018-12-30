WWE Fans' End-of-the-Year Wishlist for 2019

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

It's a "new era" in WWE, at least according to the company itself. Mr. McMahon introduced the new regime on a recent Raw and completely did away with the "middle management" (i.e. general managers), which is different from how Raw and SmackDown Live have traditionally been run in years past.

Regardless of who's in charge, it's tough to argue with how dull the overall product has been in 2018 and how a drastic creative overhaul of some sort is desperately needed. Already WWE has shown that they are willing to give fans what they want with The Revival receiving more television time, Mustafa Ali being added to the SmackDown roster, and the announcement of women's tag team titles being introduced soon.

Of course, it will take much more than that for them to earn the audience's trust back following years of questionable decisions. It remains to be seen whether WWE will actually make an effort to turn things around or if their claims of "change" will prove to be nothing more than empty promises.

Either way, fans have been very vocal lately about what they would like to see implemented into the weekly shows sooner rather than later. Not all of the problems that have plagued the product this year can be rectified overnight, but the company can at least address the issues before taking the appropriate steps to solve them.



From brand switches to pushes for certain stars to a WrestleMania main event that must be booked, this is the ultimate end-of-the-year wishlist for WWE fans in 2019.