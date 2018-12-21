Report: Rockets Believe Chris Paul Will Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 21, 2018

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 20: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on December 20, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets can reportedly plan to be without Chris Paul for at least the next couple of weeks. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" Paul will only miss two to three weeks after injuring his left hamstring during Thursday's 101-99 loss to the Miami Heat

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game Paul would undergo an MRI and would miss "some time."

Paul, who signed a four-year contract worth $160 million in July, was injured midway through the second quarter against Miami when Derrick Jones Jr. knocked the ball out of his hands, at which point he grabbed the back of his left leg. 

Hamstring issues have plagued Paul throughout his career. The nine-time All-Star missed the final two games of last year's Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors with a strained hamstring in his right leg. 

Per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN.com), Paul has missed 19 games in his career with five different hamstring injuries. 

The Rockets are 0-5 this season in games Paul hasn't played. He's averaging a career-low 15.6 points per game in 26 appearances. 

Related

    Rudy Tomjanovich Again Nominated for Hall of Fame

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rudy Tomjanovich Again Nominated for Hall of Fame

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Knight Hopes to Step Up with Chris Paul Out

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Knight Hopes to Step Up with Chris Paul Out

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Report: Kawhi Pissed KD Called Him a System Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Pissed KD Called Him a System Player

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Porzingis Making Progress, Will Be Re-Evaluated in February

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Porzingis Making Progress, Will Be Re-Evaluated in February

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report