Report: Rockets Believe Chris Paul Will Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

The Houston Rockets can reportedly plan to be without Chris Paul for at least the next couple of weeks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "optimism" Paul will only miss two to three weeks after injuring his left hamstring during Thursday's 101-99 loss to the Miami Heat.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game Paul would undergo an MRI and would miss "some time."

Paul, who signed a four-year contract worth $160 million in July, was injured midway through the second quarter against Miami when Derrick Jones Jr. knocked the ball out of his hands, at which point he grabbed the back of his left leg.

Hamstring issues have plagued Paul throughout his career. The nine-time All-Star missed the final two games of last year's Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors with a strained hamstring in his right leg.

Per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN.com), Paul has missed 19 games in his career with five different hamstring injuries.

The Rockets are 0-5 this season in games Paul hasn't played. He's averaging a career-low 15.6 points per game in 26 appearances.