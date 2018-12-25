Lakers' LeBron James' Groin Injury vs. Warriors Diagnosed as Strain; Ruled out

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 26, 2018

BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 18: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 18, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets defeated the Lakers 115-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James suffered a strained left groin in the third quarter of Tuesday's Christmas Day matchup with the Golden State Warriors

He was ruled out in the fourth quarter after initially being considered questionable to return. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the initial exam reveals it's just a "slight" strain and that "it could have been worse." James will be considered day to day and plans to receive an MRI to get a better idea of the injury, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin

The injury occurred during the third quarter, and James could be seen saying near the Lakers' bench he "heard a pop" before being taken to the locker room:

Losing James for any amount of time is a significant blow to the Lakers, especially in a crowded Western Conference where the fourth- through 14th-place teams are separated by just 4.5 games.

The four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion joined a 35-47 Lakers team in the offseason, but thanks in large part to James' efforts, L.A. is now a much-improved at 19-14 entering Tuesday's game and ranks fourth in the West.

Through 33 games, James is averaging 27.6 points, 7.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He currently ranks sixth among all starters in player efficiency rating, and ESPN ranks him eighth among all qualified small forwards in defensive real plus-minus.

In his absence, expect second-year point guard Lonzo Ball to take on more ball-handling duties, while Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram should handle more of the scoring burden. Lance Stephenson could also see more time off the bench thanks to his playmaking and ball-handling abilities.

Related

    Kerr Says 'Decent Chance' They Play LA in Playoffs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kerr Says 'Decent Chance' They Play LA in Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Fultz Expects to Return This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Fultz Expects to Return This Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo: 'I've Looked Up to [LeBron] My Whole Life'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo: 'I've Looked Up to [LeBron] My Whole Life'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Last 5 Players to Named MVP Will Play on Christmas Day

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Last 5 Players to Named MVP Will Play on Christmas Day

    Cody Taylor
    via OKC Thunder Wire