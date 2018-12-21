Report: Frank Gore Avoids Surgery on Foot Injury; Wants to Play 15th Season

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

A foot injury recently landed Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore on injured reserve, but it doesn't appear as though it will stop the 35-year-old from continuing his NFL career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the injury will not require surgery and that Gore wants to play in 2019.

"We're not in a rush right now," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on Friday, per Al Butler of United Press International.

The injury means Gore will miss a game for the first time since 2010, snapping a streak of 126 consecutive games played. He amassed 2,011 carries and 185 receptions during that stretch.

For perspective, NBC Sports' Nick Veronica noted how Gore's streak compares to others around the league:

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the University of Miami product signed a one-year deal with his hometown team during this past offseason.

And while his season has ultimately been cut short, Gore was still having a productive season in the league. He had 722 yards on 4.6 yards per carry while adding 124 yards and a score on 12 receptions. However, it's the first time in his 14-year career that he has not found the end zone on the ground.

Gore (14,748 rushing yards) is the active leader in career rushing yards and ends the season ranked fourth on the NFL's all-time list. He sits 521 yards behind Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders for third all-time.