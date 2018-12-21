Roy Keane: Manchester United Players Threw Jose Mourinho 'Under the Bus'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has firmly laid the blame at the feet of the Red Devils players after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The Irish legend said the superstars "downed tools" at Old Trafford and "hid behind" their coach before Mourinho departed the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Adrian Chiles, Keane blasted the current contingent wearing the famous United shirt (h/t the Guardian):

"You would fall out with these players. The players got away with murder. They hide behind the manager. They have thrown him under the bus. Players who turn up overweight, do not train properly and are not producing – for some to down tools, shame on some of those players. I am not Jose’s biggest fan, but I can’t tolerate footballers who hide behind agents, their pals in the media—it is a bit of a joke."

The timing of Mourinho's sacking came as a shock, but an abject performance against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League was the final straw for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The 3-1 defeat on Sunday was compounded by yet another tepid display by United, which became a common occurrence under the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager this season.

Keane continued the criticisms in his interview with Chiles, and said the modern footballer lacks the strength of those from his playing generation:

"Whatever has gone on at the club, when you go on the pitch—particularly at a big club like United—you go out and give your all, no excuses. This idea that these players are upset … it is not just United, but the modern player. They are not just weak players, but are very weak human beings. You cannot say a word to them. Players are quick to hide behind social media, their cars and their girlfriends, the whole lot."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Keane won seven Premier League titles with United after signing from Nottingham Forest in 1993. The former Republic of Ireland skipper spent 12 years marshalling iconic ex-boss Sir Alex Ferguson's midfield before the pair fell out—leading to Keane's swift departure.

Some fans might agree with Keane's comments, but the modern player has many additional responsibilities that can complicate their performances on the pitch.

The commercial arm of top clubs sees players working in a marketing capacity, and this adds to the incredible weight and burden carried by squads.

United's starting XI has to take its portion of blame for the dire performances of the previous six months, but Mourinho's tactics were the central cause of the Red Devils' downfall.

The team was set up to contain rather than attack, and it was among the reasons Mourinho departed Old Trafford after a poor set of results.