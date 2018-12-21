B/R Countdown: Best of Nikola Jokic Dropping Dimes

B/R Countdown: Best of Nikola Jokic Dropping DimesDecember 21, 2018
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is a highlight-reel passer. He has over 1,200 assists so far in his NBA career. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we look at the top 10 assists of Jokic's career. Watch the video above to see Jokic drop some dimes.
