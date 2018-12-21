Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for SmackDown Women's Title Set for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Mark the calendars, wrestling fans—Asuka will defend her SmackDown Live Women's title against Becky Lynch on Jan. 27, 2019.

It was announced on WWE Main Event that Asuka and Lynch will step into the ring at Royal Rumble 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Joseph Currier of F4WOnline.com.

The card also includes a Braun Strowman-Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal title.

This latest announcement comes just days after Asuka defeated Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC:

But that victory came with interference from Ronda Rousey:

Prior to that event, Lynch had been the champ for 91 days.

Lynch, of course, is not far removed from recovering from a broken face. She suffered the injury, along with a concussion, from a punch by Nia Jax back in November. That forced her to withdraw from her Survivor Series match.

Asuka must be on the lookout, as Lynch vowed on Thursday to be even better in 2019:

Now, the countdown to Jan. 27 begins.