Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for SmackDown Women's Title Set for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Mark the calendars, wrestling fans—Asuka will defend her SmackDown Live Women's title against Becky Lynch on Jan. 27, 2019.
It was announced on WWE Main Event that Asuka and Lynch will step into the ring at Royal Rumble 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Joseph Currier of F4WOnline.com.
The card also includes a Braun Strowman-Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal title.
This latest announcement comes just days after Asuka defeated Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC:
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
BECKY GOT BACK! #WWETLC #TLCMatch @WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/jmf1tyUtgK
WWE @WWE
It's #WWEEvolution all over again!!!! #WWETLC #ThisIsAwesome #TLCMatch @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka https://t.co/K3GHf37mHG
But that victory came with interference from Ronda Rousey:
WWE @WWE
WHAT IS @RondaRousey DOING OUT HERE?!?! #WWETLC @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/UQlD96vetS
Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey
#TLC wasn’t revenge, it was a warning. @MsCharlotteWWE @beckylynchwwe You’re both lucky I let you off so easy. Asuka deserves to be champion more than either of you cheating cowards. And… https://t.co/OhfLBwd0fg
Prior to that event, Lynch had been the champ for 91 days.
Lynch, of course, is not far removed from recovering from a broken face. She suffered the injury, along with a concussion, from a punch by Nia Jax back in November. That forced her to withdraw from her Survivor Series match.
Asuka must be on the lookout, as Lynch vowed on Thursday to be even better in 2019:
The Man @BeckyLynchWWE
I found my voice in 2018. That simple, powerful thing left the rest scrambling to catch up. In 2019 everybody better step up because nothing or no-one is going to hold me down again. https://t.co/YV66qvP1Jp
Now, the countdown to Jan. 27 begins.
