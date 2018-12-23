How Becky Lynch Became the Biggest Star in WWE and What's Next in 2019

Credit: WWE.com

2018 has brought change to WWE in ways no one could have expected. No one better represents that change than Becky Lynch. This time last year, The Irish Lass Kicker was a footnote on SmackDown Live, barely appearing on television and rarely picking up victories.

Now, she is at the head of the most impressive women's division in WWE's history, redefining what the women's evolution truly has meant. The Man is the biggest name in wrestling, and she just main evented the last pay-per-view of the year, WWE TLC 2018.

It's shocking to even look back upon the year that Lynch has had, changing the game in a matter on months after years of poor booking seemingly had doomed her to a career of playing second fiddle. Sometimes, all it takes is one chance for talent to shine through.

That's exactly what happened with SmackDown's new ace. A single moment of opportunity created the biggest story of the entire year.

Starting Out Cold in 2018



It took months for The Man to find her footing. She opened the Royal Rumble but only lasted for half the match, unceremoniously dumped out by Ruby Riott. Everyone is forgiven for forgetting she was even at WrestleMania as she was eliminated more or less off screen in the women's battle royal.

With the Superstar Shake-up, Asuka came to the blue brand while The IIconics made an early splash with a brutal attack on Charlotte Flair, pushing The Irish Lass Kicker even further down on the roster.

At no point in this disappointing start to the year was Lynch unpopular. While she wasn't selling out Axxess events in 90 seconds as she recently did for Royal Rumble 2019, fans were still lining up to meet her throughout the year.

That popularity was on full display in the Allstate Arena when The Irish Lass Kicker took over the Money in the Bank ladder match. She was the ultimate babyface of the contest, constantly just a fingertip away from success, and the live crowd was behind every moment.

While she fell short to Alexa Bliss, this was the turning point for Lynch. Fans got louder from that moment on as the soon-to-be champion racked up victories and earned her way to a title match with Carmella at SummerSlam.

It felt like she had been rejuvenated in an instant, but The Man always had this talent. She just wasn't as driven as she was after MITB. She had never been as driven as she was at SummerSlam when she lost the match but flipped a switch that ultimately change her career.

The Heel Turn That Could Never Be

Everyone loves a good heel turn. It's often a cheap tactic by WWE to reignite a talent, but it works all the same. Few wrestlers do not benefit from getting to play the villain after a long stay as a babyface.

When Lynch turned though, it was not to a chorus of boos but raucous cheers. She earned her way to a title shot, and her best friend Charlotte ripped that away from her. She was right to be angry, and the fans were right there alongside her.

Despite her best efforts at first, The Irish Lass Kicker was never a heel. She was too popular to take on that mantle. She had changed though, becoming more vicious and self-serving in a way that made her all the more enthralling to watch perform each week.

As a mic worker, Lynch had always been among the best in the women's division, but she oozed so much confidence after SummerSlam that she was just about the best talker in the entire company.

Her in-ring work also seemed to massively benefit as she began putting on some of the best performances of her career. Her matches with The Queen were all great, but it was her clash at Evolution that is now among the best contests all year.

Lynch was riding high, holding her championship and carrying the brand forward in a way no one could have expected, but it was an injury that pushed Lynch over the top, making her the biggest star in the business.

The Punch That Delayed a Classic

It was supposed to be the biggest women's match ever booked. Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series was certain to main event with so much story built around the clash. However, just as they reached the peak of their rivalry, Nia Jax accidentally botched the finish.

The Facebreaker caught The Man square in the face with a fist that left Lynch bloody and heavily concussed. While she would miss time including her match with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, she was still the most popular star at every show after that.

Fans chanted her name through most of Survivor Series even though she never appeared. When she did come back, fans welcomed her with the type of ovation reserved for the biggest stars in WWE.

While the champ lost her title at TLC, she only seems to be rising up the ranks in WWE. She is heading toward 2019 as SmackDown's hottest act with so many potential rivalries on the horizon that could very well define WWE.

2019 Prospects

The sky is the limit for The Man right now. There's no one giving her much of a fight for the title of WWE's top star, which means most of her matches in the coming months should be massive attractions that WWE will heavily promote.

While we may not get Lynch vs. Asuka as promised recently by WWE, Royal Rumble could still be a huge night for The Irish Lass Kicker, who has to be the odds-on favorite in the battle royal. This would certainly be the easiest way to set up the long-awaited Rousey match.

If The Man were to win the Rumble and challenge the still-undefeated Raw women's champion to a bout at WrestleMania, there is no doubt the two would main event. It would be the first time women have main evented 'Mania, and it would be well deserved.

The two are at the forefront of a dramatic shift in WWE's hierarchy, putting on the best matches and telling the strongest stories on both brands. While Rousey's success was expected though, Lynch has truly shocked even her biggest fans.

Talent does not always shine through even with the greatest stars. It takes a firm mentality and the right opportunity for anyone to succeed. The Man did the unthinkable by simply taking the ball and never letting it go.

While anything can happen in WWE, this feels like a lasting change. The Irish Lass Kicker has taken the vacant spot atop WWE, and her future looks brighter than it ever has before.