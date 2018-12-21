Gennaro Gattuso: AC Milan Striker Gonzalo Higuain Won't Join Chelsea in January

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has backed stuttering striker Gonzalo Higuain to return to scoring form and said the reported Chelsea target won't be leaving the San Siro in January.

Higuain—on loan from Juventus—has been touted as a winter swap target for the Blues, managed by former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, but Gattuso spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday's league meeting with Fiorentina and said:

"I do not know [about any potential swap]. We're keeping hold of Higuain and, in recent years, Chelsea have not bought players aged 30 or 31.

"Higuain is going through a difficult moment, like the whole team, but I treasure him a lot. I have no doubts about him. We have to put our players in a position to play well and express their full potential.

"Right now, we are struggling with our midfielders, who cover the pitch but are unable to supply quality balls forward. Our problem is not Higuain."

Calciomercato.com recently cited a report from Sky Italia reporter Angelo Mangiante, who said Chelsea wanted Higuain, 31, and may be willing to offer Alvaro Morata in return.

Football writer Mootaz Chehade didn't back the deal as a valuable one for the Premier League giants:

Sarri only worked alongside Higuain for one season at the Stadio San Paolo, but it was in that 2015-16 campaign that the Argentinian scored 38 goals, seven more than he's scored in any other single season.

That astounding haul included a record 36 Serie A goals, per OptaPaolo:

Morata's form at Stamford Bridge has been underwhelming since he arrived in 2017. He scored 15 goals in 48 games under Antonio Conte last season and has netted seven times in 21 games this term for a similar return.

He and Olivier Giroud have divided playing time up front, although it's not a good sign for either striker that Sarri has begun to successfully experiment with Eden Hazard as a false nine. It was in this role that Hazard helped Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-0, when Giroud came on as an injury-time substitute.

Former Juve striker Morata has failed to seize the starting opportunities he's been given since becoming Chelsea's record £60 million signing, leading to questions over his credentials as a leading frontman:

The Rossoneri are fourth in Serie A and chasing a return to the UEFA Champions League, with the club unlikely to consider letting such a valuable asset leave.

Chelsea would also need to delve into the complications of dealing with parent club Juventus while he plays for Milan, and Gattuso's hands-off warning means the Blues may need to examine other candidates.