Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio Sidelined with Quad Injury

Real Madrid have confirmed Marco Asensio will be sidelined after he suffered a grade II muscle strain in his right quadricep during Wednesday's 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals.

AS provided an update on Asensio and said it's unknown as to how long the player will be sidelined, although its own doctor's diagnosis was that the attacker could be out of action for "around four weeks."

If he were to be missing for a month, Asensio stands to miss six matches, including Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Ain. Real will also face Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla in La Liga—as well as two meetings with Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16—before January 20.



Asensio came on against Kashima in the 60th minute for hat-trick scorer Gareth Bale. However, he lasted only 14 minutes before the injury flared up and meant he was taken off in place of Casemiro.

The 22-year-old played 71 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, having been benched for their previous two league outings amid concerns over his fitness.

Manager Santiago Solari told a press conference after the win that he was pleased to have his rising asset back in selection, via Goal:

Asensio burst onto the scene at Real during the 2016-17 campaign, his first full season at the Santiago Bernabeu following a term on loan with Espanyol.

He quickly excelled in the senior setup with Zinedine Zidane as his manager, and Asensio is perhaps fortunate to have another former Castilla coach in Solari, one not opposed to offering younger stars their chances.

It's worked in his favour so far as Solari has played Asensio in every match since he's taken charge. The player is yet to miss a game this season but could see that streak fall should he fail to line up against Al Ain.

The attacker has been well below his best and has scored just one goal in 16 league appearances this season, while another young winger at Barcelona has instead taken the spotlight, Ousmane Dembele:

The winter break means Real won't return to La Liga until January 3 when they travel to Villarreal. That's the first of seven matches in a packed January for Real, however, and Asensio could be missing for a crucial portion of Los Blancos' campaign.