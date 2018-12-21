Frenkie de Jong's Agent Says Ajax Man Will Make Transfer Choice in Coming Weeks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The agent of Ajax midfielder and Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong has said he believes a decision on his client's future will be made "in the coming weeks."

De Jong has attracted attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs and has become closely linked with the Blaugrana in particular. Ali Dursun acts as a representative for the Netherlands international, and he recently told Voetbal International (h/t Marca):



"I think a decision will be made in the coming weeks. As such, he can focus on football in the month following the Christmas break. He needs to concentrate on that. He is fighting to win trophies with Ajax and the Dutch national team."

The Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan recently wrote Bayern Munich and Manchester City were among De Jong's suitors as well, with a £70 million price tag attached to his name.

French football writer Jeremy Smith referred to interest from Paris Saint-Germain but noted that a move was in doubt due to their difficulties meeting UEFA's financial fair play requirements:

De Jong has excelled in his three-and-a-half years at the Johan Cryuff Arena, having joined from Willem II in the summer of 2015 and making the jump into Ajax's senior side after only one season with their youth.

The 21-year-old could follow in the footsteps of Ajax director Marc Overmars, who also represented Willem II, Ajax and Barcelona during his career.

When asked for his take on where De Jong should go, Overmars said the Camp Nou was his preferred destination, per AS: "Barcelona is my favourite, it's a fantastic club, but there are two other clubs that are very close. All of Europe is moving and Barca must do things well."

Despite the firm links with Barca, sportswriter Muhammad Butt highlighted the difficulties they could have financing a deal compared to some of their reported competition:

Goal's Sam Lee gave further context to City's alleged interest in the holding midfielder:

Dursun has said a decision will be made in the weeks to come, but a January exit is off the cards after Overmars told Fox Sports (h/t Goal) in October that "nobody will be leaving" in the winter.

A summer move therefore looks probable, but the game's giants are making their moves now as one of Europe's greatest prospects approaches a major turning point in his career.