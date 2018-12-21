Jurgen Klopp Lauds PL Champions Manchester City: 'There's No Sign of Weakness'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League and show "no sign of weakness" despite the Reds leading the table by one point approaching Week 18.

Klopp's men can temporarily go four points clear at the top with a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday evening, but the Liverpool chief told reporters the Citizens remain their own biggest opponents:

"Only City can stop City, to be honest. We have to play our own game and get as many points as possible.

"I can't say City are lucky here and lucky there. They aren't. Every matchday, they are spot on. They were spot on last year, when they got 100 points, and they stay in that mode. So "chapeau." I have to say it.

"There's no sign of weakness. Against Everton, in the first 15 minutes maybe, but it was 12:30 p.m. after a Champions League game. There were balls flying around and missed passes. But after that, they took charge of the game and won it comfortably. Thank you very much, next one. That's why I say it. They are the champions. And they still play like champions."

Liverpool and City drew 0-0 at Anfield when they met in October, but clinching a result against the reigning champions hasn't altered Klopp's approach to dethroning Pep Guardiola's side, per Goal:

The Citizens have lost twice in all competitions this season, falling to UEFA Champions League opponents Lyon in September before they suffered their first league loss in the trip to Chelsea earlier in December.

Liverpool have lost four times this term in contrast, although three of those came in the Champions League, where the Merseysiders progressed from the group stage nonetheless. They were ousted from the Carabao Cup by Chelsea in September but remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

They'll hope to prolong that streak at Molineux, although Klopp highlighted some concerns in defence, with Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip set to miss out through injury, per Anfield HQ:

Friday's trip to Wolverhampton will be Liverpool's last game before Christmas, and it would be an early gift if the club were able to solidify their spot at the Premier League summit.

The Premier League noted a sense of uncertainty around the clash given these managers are facing off for the first time, and that Wolves are the only top-tier side he's yet to get the better of:

Liverpool haven't won the top flight since 1990 and know all too well the pain of coming close. Steven Gerrard's infamous slip against Chelsea helped decide the title late in the 2013-14 campaign, when it looked as though the Reds were set to end their wait for a Premier League trophy.

The Merseysiders are back in the driving seat almost five years later, but Klopp appears keen to avoid any similar mistakes as he insists Manchester City remain the team to topple.