WWE Tribute to the Troops 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops show is a special event meant to serve as a thank you to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

This years event was filmed in Fort Hood, Texas back on December 4, so certain storyline developments from TLC hadn't happened when it took place, but the commentary team did acknowledge a few things in vague ways.

This once-a-year special focuses more on giving thanks than anything else, so we didn't have to sit through endless promos and arguments.

We were treated to four matches featuring some of the biggest names in the company, including a tag team match with stars from Raw and SmackDown teaming up to take on their respective rivals.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this year's Tribute to the Troops.