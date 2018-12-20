Report: Exec of Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA Club Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge

Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Denis Klopnev—an executive for the Dagestani fight club, Eagles MMA, that still lists Khabib Nurmagomedov as its president—has been "arrested in absentia" for the attempted murder of fighter Shamil Kuramagomedov and has been placed on the international wanted list, according to Crime Russia (h/t Karim Zidan of Bloody Elbow).

According to Russian newspapers Moskovskij Komsomolets and Kommersant (h/t Zidan), Klopnev allegedly was amongst a "group of fighters affiliated to Eagles MMA and Summa Group [that] attacked Kuramagomedov and beat him within an inch of his life. The fighter was hospitalized with a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, and a broken nose."

Kuramagomedov did not initially go to the police after the attack but contacted authorities after he reportedly was still "targeted" by his former attackers.

Per Kommersant (h/t Zidan), a number of men associated with the Eagles MMA club have already been arrested, including "sports coach and judge" Felix Urujev and fighter Ismail Aliyev. Additionally, fighters Kurban Omarov, Rashid Sirazhudinov, and Khasan Umalatov have also been arrested in absentia.

All of the suspects have denied any involvement in the alleged attack.

A source told Kommersant (h/t Zidan) that the conflict stemmed from Kuramagomedov showing "interest in usurping leadership from Klopnev," though the source denied that Kuramagomedov was attacked:

"Allegedly, someone promised [Kuramagomedov], but the question had to be settled with Klopnev himself. The conversation did not work out, and everything ended in a fight. But there were no injuries to Kuramagomedov. Moreover, no one wanted to kill him: Can you imagine what an entire team of experienced hand-to-hand fighters would do to him if they wanted to?"

Eagles MMA was founded by Russian oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov, who had his own legal issues earlier this year when he was arrested and charged with embezzlement by the Kremlin. According to Magomedov's lawyers, Nurmagomedov was among a group of athletes to have "vouched" for Magomedov in May and asked for his release, per Crime Russia (h/t Zidan).

Per Zidan, "Magomedov, whose wealth is estimated at $1.4 billion, also financially supports several fighters, including Nurmagomedov. Magomedov paid for the UFC fighter’s back surgery in 2017, which was done in Germany, and funded the majority of Khabib’s expenses during training camps."