Danny Rose Says 'It's Karma' After Tottenham Beat Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Danny Rose has labelled Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday "karma" for how the Gunners celebrated their 4-2 north London derby victory in the Premier League earlier this month.

The left-back said Arsenal "celebrated like they had won the league" after beating Spurs at the Emirates Stadium, posting jubilant photographs on social media.

Rose explained that worked as motivation for Tottenham on Wednesday, and he sent a warning to Arsenal that they may not be so ecstatic come the end of the season, per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard:

"Our only motivation was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago. That was our motivation. Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves. We used that in a positive way. It's karma. They fully deserve what they got.

"We had the motivation of getting to the semi-final, so we're over the moon. But the cherry on top was silencing them after remembering how they celebrated like they had won the league. We've put that result right. We'll see where they are come the end of the season, and we'll see where we are."

Arsenal went above Spurs in the Premier League as a result of their December 2 victory.

But Maurico Pochettino's men have already got back ahead of their fierce rivals and sit third in the English top flight:

Their victory at the Emirates on Wednesday set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea as Pochettino continues his mission to win a first trophy with Spurs.

Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli were the goalscorers for Spurs, who face a difficult trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rose, 28, was Tottenham's captain in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal, and he is enjoying a decent run in the side after enduring an injury-plagued 2017-18 season.

In August 2017 the former Leeds United player upset many Spurs fans when he gave an interview to The Sun's Dave Kidd in which he criticised the club's lack of transfers and trophies, and he revealed his wish to return "up north" to play in the future.

He subsequently issued an apology:

And his latest comments will no doubt further reconcile Rose to Spurs fans, as there can be no doubt about the passion he feels for the club.